1,000-Acre Brush Fire at Camp Pendleton 20% Contained

Fire crews at Camp Pendleton are battling a 1,000-acre brush fire for the second day on Thursday.
Officials said the Sierra Fire had been 20% contained, with flames still visible in areas that had already been charred. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Camp Pendleton Fire tweeted that mop-up operations were under way and would continue throughout the day.
Evacuations, which were ordered Wednesday for the 25, 26 and 27 areas on the base, including Lake O'Neill Camp Ground, were lifted Thursday morning.
A spokesman for Cal Fire said on Wednesday that the brusher, which was in the area of Stagecoach and Basilone roads northeast of the flight line at the center of the base, was isolated to the base and was not threatening any nearby communities at that time.
Hundreds of firefighters were at Camp Pendleton this week for the base’s annual Wildland Fire School. Officials are not sure if this fire was connected with that training or started in some other way. On Thursday, CPFD said that the training had been canceled on Thursday and Friday.