10 places in San Diego County you can buy gas under $4: GasBuddy.com

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County inched up two-tenths of a cent on Monday, rising to $4.586, two days after an 18-day streak of decreases ended when the average price was

unchanged.

However, drivers don't have to pony up 75 bucks for a 16-gallon tankful, according to the gas geeks at GasBuddy.com, who are reporting that there are at least 10 different places to pay under $4 a gallon around the county.

We're talking a gallon of regular gas, BTW.

Now, when we say "around the county," we mostly mean North County. A startling 9 of the 10 stations are neighbors to the north, with one outlier at the Sycuan Market near the casino on Dehesa Road out in East County.

The average price is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 19.9 cents less than one month ago and unchanged from one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.872 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

So, where can drivers start their engines for less north of the 52?

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in San Diego County is at AAA Fuels at 225 West Washington Ave. in Escondido, where it's just $3.89 a gallon, followed by the Sycuan Market and Son's Auto Service on the 400 block of Fifth Avenue, also in Escondido (tied at $3.95). Yes, two of the three cheapest places for petrol in the county are a mile apart.

Here's the Top 5 that are best at keeping fuel in the bank:

AAA Fuels at 225 West Washington Ave. in Escondido, $3.89

Sycuan Market, 4915 Dehesa Road, Sycuan Casino Resort: $3.95

Son's Auto Service, 445 W 5th Ave., 3.95

Mohsen Oil, 3213 Mission Ave. in Oceanside: $3.96

Mohsen Oil, 628 S. Coast Highway in Oceanside: $3.96

Click here to see the rest of the Top 10 on GasBuddy.com.

Most of America has it much better than California when it comes to gas prices, of course, due to taxes. The national average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $3.107. It is 3 cents more than one week ago, but 1.3 cents less than one month ago and 40.2 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.917 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.