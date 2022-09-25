1-Year-Old Girl Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in City Heights, Man Arrested

A one-year-old girl died after she was struck by a suspected drunk driver who took off after the crash in a neighborhood of City Heights in San Diego, authorities said Sunday.
The child was struck at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday when she wandered into the street in the 3900 block of Redwood Street in the Castle community, police said.
She was hit by a 1999 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 45-year-old man, the San Diego Police Department reported.
The child suffered head injuries and was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, police said.
A witness to the crash provided license plate information and the motorist, who was located with the vehicle, was arrested by officers in the Mid-City area on suspicion of felony drunk driving and hit-and-run, according to police.
San Diego police urged anyone with information about the accident to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.