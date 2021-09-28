SDPD

Motorcyclist Shot by Police After Short Pursuit in City Heights: SDPD

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, SDPD said

By Rafael Avitabile

Dana Griffin

A motorcyclist being chased by police through City Heights was injured by officer gunfire Tuesday after he ditched his bike and took off on foot.

SDPD officers were chasing the motorcyclist near Ogden and Wightman streets at around 5:45 p.m., according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pursuit didn't last long before the driver got off his bike and tried to run away near Shiloh and Rex streets. At that point, he was shot at least once by officers, Buttle said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to Buttle.

SDPD did not say why they started chasing the motorcyclist.

This article tagged under:

SDPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us