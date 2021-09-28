Motorcyclist Shot by Police After Short Pursuit in City Heights: SDPD

A motorcyclist being chased by police through City Heights was injured by officer gunfire Tuesday after he ditched his bike and took off on foot.

SDPD officers were chasing the motorcyclist near Ogden and Wightman streets at around 5:45 p.m., according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pursuit didn't last long before the driver got off his bike and tried to run away near Shiloh and Rex streets. At that point, he was shot at least once by officers, Buttle said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to Buttle.

SDPD did not say why they started chasing the motorcyclist.