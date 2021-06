One person was killed Monday in a car crash on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton.

The traffic fatality occurred about 5:30 a.m., when a northbound sedan struck a center-divider guardrail north of Las Pulgas Road and then veered off the eastern edge of the freeway and overturned, coming to rest on its roof about 40 feet from the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim's identity was not immediately available.