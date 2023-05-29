1 Killed in Crash on State Route 76 in Pala

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Pala, authorities said.

It happened about 9:10 p.m. on State Route 76 at Magee Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 9:33 p.m. and closed SR 76 near the site of the crash. The road remained closed as of 10 p.m.

No other injuries were immediately reported to the CHP.

There's no word on the age and the gender if the deceased victim. The victim's name was withheld until the next of kin could be notified.