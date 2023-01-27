1 Dead, 1 Injured in Bay Terraces Shooting; SDPD Investigating Possible Related Shooting in Encanto

San Diego police are trying to figure out if a deadly shooting in Bay Terraces, a double-injury shooting in Encanto and reports of shots fired in Spring Valley are connected.

Shots were first reported on Dovecrest Court in Spring Valley at around 8 p.m., according to SDPD Lt. Wisniewski. Investigators found at least one bullet casing at the scene but don't believe anyone was injured.

About an hour and a half later in Bay Terraces, two people were struck by gunfire along Manzana Way. Responding officers found one victim with a gunshot wound to the head and another with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The former died while being taken to an area hospital, according to SDPD Officers Robert Heims.

Then at around 10 p.m., two more people were shot near a trolley stop at 62nd Street and Akins Avenue, Heims said. T-shirts covered in blood were seen on the ground. The severity of the victim's injuries are unknown as of 11 p.m.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

SDPD said investigators are trying to figure out if all three incidents are connected.

The victim killed in Bay Terraces was not identified.

No other information was available.