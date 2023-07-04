1 dead in Spring Valley shooting, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies still looking for shooter

One person is dead after a fatal shooting in Spring Valley Tuesday night while San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies searched for the shooter, according to SDSO Watch Commander Lt. Michael Pepin.

Sheriff's deputies and Heartland Fire & Rescue responded to the shooting that occurred at 10:06 p.m. at 2727 Central Ave. in Spring Valley.

"Well we heard people cussing, like they do every time," one neighbor, Robert, told NBC 7.

"They were fighting. We suddenly heard five shots probably, and I thought they were from the fireworks going by," Robert said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page as more information arrives.