1 dead in fiery San Pasqual Valley crash

Editor's note: A previous version of this article said two people died in the crash. That information was from the San Diego Police Department. However, police later clarified that only one person died in the crash.

One person is dead after a fiery two-car crash in San Pasqual Valley Sunday, police said.

The San Diego Police Department received a call about the collision at 13550 San Pasqual Road near Sunset Hills at around 1:35 p.m. Officers with the Escondido Police Department arrived at around 1:45 p.m.

A 19-year-old man driving a red 2003 Pontiac was traveling eastbound on San Pasqual Road when he lost control and swerved into a westbound lane, police said. A 2023 white Chevy Bolt going westbound hit the Pontiac on its side.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The 19-year-old died at the scene, SDPD said.

The people in the Chevy Bolt, a husband driving his wife, ages 79 and 80, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not determined to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Friends of the 19-year-old were traveling behind him when the accident happened. His mother got to the scene before first responders arrived, according to police.

A SigAlert has been issued in the area. Closures are in place from the 1300 block to the 1400 block of Tierra Del Sol and will last approximately four hours, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Video from the scene shows both cars charred from the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

An NBC 7 crew is at the scene, collecting more information.