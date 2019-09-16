1 Person Shot in Lemon Grove Home

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala is at the scene of a shooting in Lemon Grove that sent 1 person to the hospital. (Published 2 hours ago)

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in Lemon Grove that left one person wounded Monday.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood on Washington Street near Vernier Drive at about 5 a.m., SDSO said.

The first deputies on scene had to force open the door to the garage to get to the wounded man. Inside, they found a man in his mid-30s with gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital for surgery, SDSO said. His wound was considered serious, SDSO Sgt. Zee Sanchez said.

Inside the home was another man, a woman and a 9-year-old girl, all who were unharmed, Sanchez said.

Detectives swept the area but did not locate a suspect or a weapon.

SDSO is interviewing witnesses to learn more about the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.