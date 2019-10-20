1 Injured in Mobile Home Fire in Chula Vista

A fire ripped through a Chula Vista mobile home injuring a man and threatening other homes, Friday night.

The fire was reported around 11:25 p.m., on 121 Orange Avenue in Chula Vista in a mobile home park.

Joshua Cardenas lives across the house when he said he heard an explosion, rushed outside and saw the fire spread toward the back of the home.

"I saw embers flying and I thought, the trees are going to catch on fire, we need to leave," explained Cardenas.

Witnesses tell NBC 7 a family of four was inside the home when the fire started.

Virginia Hernandez lives right next door, said the family was to frantic to make the 911 call, and saw them trying to get their babies out.

"I was so scared my house would begin to be on fire too," said Hernandez.

All occupants made it out. Only one man suffered burn injuries and was transported to UC San Diego’s Burn Center, said Brendan Barahura, Battalion Chief for the City of Chula Vista.

The fire was knocked out by firefighters before it was able to spread to other homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.