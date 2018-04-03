Sanctuary Church Opens in Hillcrest For Immigrant Families

Interfaith leaders gathered in Hillcrest on Tuesday to declare that a local church would become a sanctuary to protect immigrant families at risk of deportation.

Leaders at First Unitarian Universalist Church on Front Street said they will begin the process of learning how to support local immigrants and protect families from separation.

This coming after the federal announcement to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The organizers of the rally Tuesday were there to answer questions about how immigrants can receive sanctuary through the church and the politics of immigration policy.

Earlier in the week, the congregation voted to become a sanctuary church with 93 percent of the vote in favor.

Church leaders added they are doing it to support those in the community and 'transform San Diego into a region that is more just, equitable and compassionate.'



