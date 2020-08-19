STOLEN: Help Keep The Conversation Going

“STOLEN” is a year-long NBC 7 investigation into the sex trafficking and exploitation of children in San Diego County. The seven-episode documentary series is told from the perspective of survivors, advocates -- even traffickers, and sex buyers, explaining the depth and scope of this problem in our communities and our schools. And with more children online during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say they are at greater risk of exploitation now more than ever. “STOLEN” celebrates the strength of survivors and their families, as they struggle to free themselves from the bonds of sex trafficking. See the full series here.
NBC 7’s STOLEN documentary series focuses on domestic sex trafficking and exploitation of children -- just one part of a very large and complex issue. There are other major contributors and aspects of trafficking, for example, labor or international trafficking.
There are also groups focused specifically on combating trafficking in minority and indigenous communities. The impact of other systemic issues like poverty and homelessness is also being carefully researched.
Below are some organizations and resources to help you better understand these issues and to keep the conversation going.
- National Human Trafficking Hotline/Labor Trafficking
- Polaris: Recognizing Labor Trafficking
- U.S. Department of Labor: Trafficking in Persons
- Polaris: Massage Parlor Trafficking
- NBC7 Investigates: Massage Parlor Trafficking
- Human Trafficking and Historical Trauma of Indigenous Communities
- Resources for Addressing Racism and Human Trafficking
- Equality Mode Advocates - World Without Exploitation
- Survivor of Teen Porn Trafficking Speaks Out - Exodus Cry
- Harvard Civil Rights on Legalizing Sex Work For Adults
Click here to watch the full "STOLEN" series.
- If you or someone you know could be a victim of sex trafficking or exploitation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text the words "BeFree" or 233733
- If you have a question or story tip for the STOLEN team, email us at stolen@nbcuni.com