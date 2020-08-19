STOLEN: Help Keep The Conversation Going

“STOLEN” is a year-long NBC 7 investigation into the sex trafficking and exploitation of children in San Diego County. The seven-episode documentary series is told from the perspective of survivors, advocates -- even traffickers, and sex buyers, explaining the depth and scope of this problem in our communities and our schools. And with more children online during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say they are at greater risk of exploitation now more than ever. “STOLEN” celebrates the strength of survivors and their families, as they struggle to free themselves from the bonds of sex trafficking. See the full series here.

Keep the conversation going. There is more to learn and many ways you can get involved.

NBC 7’s STOLEN documentary series focuses on domestic sex trafficking and exploitation of children -- just one part of a very large and complex issue. There are other major contributors and aspects of trafficking, for example, labor or international trafficking.

There are also groups focused specifically on combating trafficking in minority and indigenous communities. The impact of other systemic issues like poverty and homelessness is also being carefully researched.

Below are some organizations and resources to help you better understand these issues and to keep the conversation going.

Click here to watch the full "STOLEN" series.

If you or someone you know could be a victim of sex trafficking or exploitation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text the words "BeFree" or 233733