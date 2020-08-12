Array

New Documentary Series ‘STOLEN' Goes Into Sex Trafficking, Online Exploitation of Children in San Diego and Beyond

By Monica Dean, Tom Jones, Jay Yoo, Elroy Spatcher and Andrew Larson

From NBC 7 comes STOLEN; an expansive documentary series about sex trafficking and exploitation of children in San Diego County.

Told from the perspective of survivors, victims, pimps and customers, STOLEN dives into the dark underworld of San Diego County’s sex trafficking industry while chronicling the strength of survivors and their families as they struggle to break the chains and scars left from sex trafficking.

The seven-episode documentary series is the product of a year-long investigation that includes exclusive interviews and, for the first time ever, substantial proof of the scope of the problem in San Diego County schools.

