A special agent for Immigration & Customs Enforcement, specifically its Homeland Security Investigations division, is facing DUI charges after police say he crashed a government vehicle in San Diego in October.

Court documents reveal that Randy Webb was over the legal limit when San Diego police officers evaluated him after the crash. Police records show the crash happened after 2 p.m. on a Sunday. Webb pleaded not guilty to two charges of driving under the influence in an arraignment filing last Wednesday.

NBC 7 Investigates learned he’s accused of driving a government-issued SUV that collided with a car near the intersection of Hill Street and Devonshire Drive.

NBC 7 A DHS agent is facing charges connected to a DUI crash in a government vehicle that happened in October in Sunset Cliffs.

A spokesperson for ICE confirmed his employment, but wouldn’t tell us if he was still on the job or on administrative leave. They released this statement:

“The Office of Professional Responsibility upholds ICE’s professional standards through a multi-disciplinary approach of security, inspections, and investigations to promote organizational health, integrity and accountability across the agency and has been notified of the incident.

This case is pending a criminal investigation by San Diego Police Department…HSI is fully committed to enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against official misconduct and criminal activity, as well as pursuing those employees who violate the law, no matter their role or title.”

NBC 7 Investigates called and left messages for Webb and his defense attorney for an opportunity to respond to the charges Webb faces. We haven’t heard back.