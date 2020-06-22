Taming Your Tech Budget

Because we’re spending more time at home these days, there’s a good chance you’re spending more money on things like streaming-media services or music subscriptions, faster Internet speed, or a new router or computer. All of that can add up fast. With the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, you might be looking for ways to save money.

A good way to start is to get rid of any apps or services you don’t use but are still paying for. Ditching one or two could save you about $50 a year.

A Consumer Reports editor took a look at his bills and found that he was paying for insurance on a smartphone that was four years old and was paying for a DVR that he no longer uses because he streams the shows he wants to see.

Even with the rising cost of streaming services, cutting the cord could still save you $700 or more a year, depending on what you have now and what you replace it with.

You can use an over-the-air antenna to get free network content and then choose a limited streaming service like Sling, which starts at $20 a month.

If you do stick with cable, there’s a way to save up to $120 a year: Buy your own router instead of paying every month to rent one from your cable company.

If you need more hardware in your house, consider buying refurbished devices. Brands like Apple, Dell and Samsung sell refurbished laptops, smartphones and tablets at lower prices. Just make sure that anything you buy is certified pre-owne, and insist on getting some sort of warranty.