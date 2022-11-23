Season's Savings: Decorations Are Expensive, But You Can Make Your Own Wreath in Minutes

Holiday decorations can be surprisingly expensive. Thankfully there are some easy ways you can make them yourself, saving quite a bit of money in the process. NBC 7 went to Michaels to hear how to get started.

A wreath like this retails for $100 online, but you can make it yourself, saving up to $70 in the process.

Shenna Fulcher with Michaels says there are a few things you can put on your list.

A wreath base

Ribbon (optional)

Lights (optional)

Christmas Picks (decorative elements)

A glue gun

The first step is your base. This one cost us $20.

With a simple base, you can then move on to decorating it however you’d like. Weaving some of that holiday gift wrapping ribbon in among the branches can be a great way to add some depth and color. If you want, you can also add lights at this step. These are optional and can add a bit more to the price, almost $20. Make sure you bend the branches around the ribbon or lights to help keep them in place.

Then you can move on to the main pieces, known as picks. Michaels had a number of different kinds available, all for just a few dollars.

Once you have the picks where you want, you can use a glue gun to secure them in place.

With the lights, the finished product runs about $50, half the price of the one you could buy online. If you opt for no lights, your savings jump to $70. Plus it can be a great activity for family or friends.

You can find more step-by-step craft guides online, or on Michaels website here.