Quick Do's and Don'ts for Efficient Laundry

With students away at college, you might have less laundry to do. But they might be clueless about how to do it on their own. That’s where Consumer Reports comes in with some laundry do’s and don’ts that all of us can benefit from.

Hot water accounts for about 90% of a washing machine’s energy. We’ve been conditioned to think that everything needs to be sanitized and washed in the hottest water.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

CR’s tests have found that detergents nowadays are much better at removing dirt and stains at lower temperatures. So reserve the hot water for tackling oily stains or for washing the sheets and towels of a family member who’s sick. For everything else, check the care label and opt for cold water when you can.

Lesson #2: Less is more! Never overload your washer. It can damage the machine and it won’t clean as well if it’s packed to the gills. The same is true when it comes to detergent.

Many people are under the false impression that more detergent will get your clothes cleaner. But too much detergent is bad for the environment can leave more residue on your clothes.

And finally, you’ve heard it before but lesson #3 bears repeating: Keep your laundry separated! Mixing loads on most cycles causes more fabric friction, which can shorten the life span of your clothes.

Consumer Reports say that choosing the right cycle helps preserve your clothes, too. Many people rely on the normal cycle but take a look at your owner’s manual to find the best options for the clothes and fabrics you’re going to wash.