How to Stop Getting Political Calls and Texts

Election season means everyone wants to win over your vote. Your voicemail or inbox is probably full of messages for different campaigns and candidates, but how can you stop receiving them?

First, make sure you're on the "do not call" registry. Political campaigns themselves do not follow this list, but it may help stop other related calls.

Second, set your smartphone to filter unknown numbers. You can find out how to do that on iPhones here and on Android phones you can usually find this in settings under "Spam Protection."

Third, you can use "STOP" or "Unsubscribe" options for both unwanted texts or emails if they are automated.

However, be careful in responding. If the message looks suspicious, you could become a target for scammers.

Finally, if you've unsubscribed from a candidate's messages but keep getting them, reach out to their campaign and ask to be removed from their list. They are more likely to help because they don't want to lose your vote over a few unwanted texts.

Political calls and text messages often have to follow specific rules as well, which include you giving your consent. However, the Federal Communications Commission says campaigns are allowed to autodial landline telephones even if you haven't given your consent.

The same goes for text messages. The FCC says if they are sent out by a program, you must have given your consent. However if they are manually sent by volunteers or a hired phone bank, then you may still receive them if you have not opted in.

If you think you've received robocalls or automated texts that do not comply with these rules, you can contact the FCC here.