Millions of Dollars in Mortgage Relief Available for Homeowners

Homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage during the pandemic can get some help from the state with the California Mortgage Relief Program.

The Golden State's program was created to help those who have fallen behind on their payments since the COVID-19 pandemic started. In order to be eligible, applicants must show they suffered pandemic-related financial hardships.

"The program is designed for people who have experienced difficulty due to COVID," said Andres Martinez with the California Mortgage Relief Program.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Martinez says homeowners who missed at least two mortgage payments before the end of June may be eligible for up to $80,000 in relief which would be sent to their lender. It's an extension over the previous deadline of December 27th.

Another change? Those who have fallen behind on property taxes can get up to $20,000 that will go directly to the county.

There are a few other requirements to qualify for the program, including your income.

"Your household income has to be at or below 150 percent of the median income of your county," said Martinez.

In San Diego that is just slightly over $195,000.

"It's a $1 billion program," said Martinez. "They've distributed $64 million to thousands of families in California.

The California Mortgage Relief Program uses federal Homeowner Assistance Funds to provide the resource for free; funds do not need to be repaid.

The program is also not available to investors, because applicants can only own one home which must be their primary residence.

To apply or to learn more, click here to visit the program's website.