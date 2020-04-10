LISTEN: Can San Diego’s Economy Weather The COVID-19 Storm?

With the announcement of nearly 17 million people filing for unemployment in the last month, can San Diego’s economy handle the major blow? What advantages and disadvantages does our region’s market have going for it during the coronavirus pandemic?

Dorian Hargrove and Tom Jones speak with Alyson Ma, an economics professor for the University of San Diego for historical context and guidance. Also, Tasha Williamson, a community activist, explains why she and her neighbors came together to help their neighbors in a time of need.

How does broadband or internet access impact different wealth classes during a stay-at-home order? And when can San Diegans expect relief checks from the state and federal government?

Listen to INSIGHT below and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts by searching “INSIGHT NBC”

For assistance and resources on filing for unemployment benefits, click here.

For more information on local food banks and services, click here.

Also, don’t miss last week’s episode, titled, “The Invisible Threat: What It’s Like To Fight COVID-19” where a local musician explains the symptoms, testing, and his battle with the virus.