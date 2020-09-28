‘Stand Up and Fight': Trafficking Survivors Pen Letters to Their Younger Selves

“STOLEN” is a year-long NBC 7 investigation into the sex trafficking and exploitation of children in San Diego County. The seven-episode documentary series is told from the perspective of survivors, advocates -- even traffickers, and sex buyers, explaining the depth and scope of this problem in our communities and our schools. And with more children online during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say they are at greater risk of exploitation now more than ever. “STOLEN” celebrates the strength of survivors and their families, as they struggle to free themselves from the bonds of sex trafficking. See the full series here.

What advice, encouragement, or warning would you give the younger version of yourself? It’s a thought-provoking question for anyone but especially for survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation.

What advice, encouragement, or warning would you give the younger version of yourself? It’s a thought-provoking question for anyone but especially for survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation.

Every survivor has a unique story and the path to healing from the deep trauma they have suffered is often a long and difficult process.

Three survivors featured in NBC 7’s documentary series “STOLEN” – Jaimee Johnson, Marcia Harrison, and Marjorie Saylor – wrote letters about their painful journey out of a life of exploitation and abuse, addressed to their younger selves.

In them, each of these brave women describes some of their most difficult struggles and fears. But they also depict the hope they’ve discovered along the way.

Johnson, Harrison, and Saylor read their heartfelt letters aloud in the hopes that others will find meaning and inspiration through their powerful words.

Jaimee Johnson

Jaimee Johnson connects with women and girls impacted by sexual exploitation through her nonprofit “Sisters of the Street” to help them on their journeys. Johnson is a lived experience expert.

Marcia Harrison

Marcia Harrison works as a victim services coordinator with the San Diego City Attorney’s Office to help local survivors. Harrison is a survivor.

Marjorie Saylor

Marjorie Saylor is the founder of The Well Path - an Escondido nonprofit that helps survivors of sexual exploitation and trafficking heal. Saylor is a survivor.

Click here to watch the full "STOLEN" series.

If you or someone you know could be a victim of sex trafficking or exploitation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text the words "BeFree" or 233733