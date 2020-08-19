Array

STOLEN: Journey to Freedom

By Monica Dean, Tom Jones, Amy O'Kruk, Jeremy Berg and Jennifer Tran Anissi

Every survivor has a unique journey. Here are three survivor stories told through composite characters. These stories are based on documented scenarios, research and personal accounts. Follow their journey and learn how to spot the warning signs of exploitation. Hear from survivors and experts about similar, real-life situations. Learn about community resources, agencies and organizations working together to rescue and support survivors while preventing others from entering a life of exploitation. Find out how you can be part of the change.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 TEXT BeFree or 233733.

