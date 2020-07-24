Christian Youth Theater to Address Sex Assault Allegations

Days after a former theater student and former staff member at San Diego’s Christian Youth Theater came forward with allegations of misconduct between teachers and young students, dozens of others have made similar claims of sexual abuse, discrimination, racism and misconduct.

Those reports, reported by NBC 7 Investigates on July 22, have prompted staff at the theater school headquartered in El Cajon to address those allegations in a news conference scheduled Friday.

NBC 7 will stream the news conference and get a reaction from former students and alleged victims. Watch at the top of this page starting at 1 p.m.

More than a dozen former students have accused teachers on social media of assaulting them while they were students, reports NBC 7 Investigates Alexis Rivas.

This story will be updated following the news conference.