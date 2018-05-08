Teen Wakes From Coma as Parents Prepare to Donate His Organs - NBC 7 San Diego
Teen Wakes From Coma as Parents Prepare to Donate His Organs

"I don't really seem like a vegetable, do I?"

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    Just when his parents signed papers allowing his organs to be donated to other children, 13-year-old Trenton McKinley began to stir from his coma, "Today" reported.

    The Alabama boy was injured in a go-carting accident two months ago, rushed to a hospital with seven skull fractures.

    "They told me I'd be a vegetable," Trenton told "Today" after he had regained consciousness hours before his family was prepared to take him off life support.

    Now the teenager is able to talk and walk: "I don't really seem like a vegetable, do I?"

