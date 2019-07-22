Elevation Foods Recalls Egg Salad, Tuna Salad Due to Possible Listeria Outbreak

Archer Foods has recalled some cases of their egg salad and deviled sandwiches due to a possible Listeria outbreak.

Elevation Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,087 cases of product due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Brands affected include Archer-Farms egg salad and deviled egg-sandwiches, as well as Freskëtbrand egg salad, tuna salad and Thai lobster salad that were produced on June 18, 2019, the FDA announced.

The company believes the cases, which have been distributed to four retail wholesalers nationwide, are the only ones affected. No illnesses have been recorded to date.

Listeria can cause high fever, severe headache, nausea and diarrhea, among other symptoms. It can be more serious, and potentially fatal, for the young and elderly.

"The recall was relevant to just four of Elevation Foods customers, and we advised them last week to immediately examine their inventory and quarantine any product that were subject to this recall. If they had further distributed this product, we requested that they please identify their customers and notify them at once of this product recall," said Mark Irion, the head of strategic communications at Hogan Lovells.

All of the recalled cases were produced at Elevations Foods’ facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the company is working with distributors to take the possibly contaminated products off the shelves.

The recall was initiated after Elevation Foods received three positive test results for three containers of egg salad tested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The cause of the possible contamination is being investigated by the company.

Here is the list of the recalled products with their “use by” dates and lot number for each container, which can be found on the side of the lid:

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide

Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566, distributed nationwide

Any consumer who has purchased any of these products is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call 866-761-9566 at any time.

