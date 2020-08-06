Virus Updates: Stimulus Talks Stalled; US Adds 1.8M Jobs

The United States on Thursday reached over 160,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic as confirmed cases near 5 million, according to a tally from NBC News.

The news comes as a widely-cited model from the University of Washington predicts U.S. deaths will be close to 300,000 by Dec. 1. Currently, one person dies from the virus every 80 seconds.

Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, making this the 20th straight week that more than 1 million Americans filed for unemployment. Thursday's report was further evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

Also Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the virus just hours ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump. The governor took a second test – considered to be more accurate than the rapid-result test – later in the day and it came back negative.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Fla. Man Exposed by Son to Virus Leaves Hospital After Weeks-Long Battle in ICU

A Florida man who spent weeks fighting COVID-19 at a hospital's intensive care unit after being infected by his 21-year-old son who went out with friends was finally allowed to go home Thursday, NBC Miami reports.

“I’m alive! That’s what I am. I feel amazing. I can't even tell you how I feel," John Place, 42, said outside Westside Regional Medical Center. "I’ve been in the hospital for over 40 days, I was on a ventilator for 20 days. This is the most amazing thing. I want to thank all the doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals here at Westside Regional Medical Center. They saved my life.”

In mid-July, Place's wife, Michelle Zymet, detailed the family's struggle with the virus, which had spread among all members, including their 6- and 14-year-old children, after her stepson went out against her wishes to gather with friends and removed his mask while eating and drinking. Days later, he felt cold symptoms and a friend at the get-together told him she had tested positive for the new coronavirus. By then, it already had taken hold in the young man’s household.

Zymet closed her post by making an impassioned plea for people, especially young adults, to take the virus seriously.

Their story highlights the outcome dreaded by authorities who feared the recent surge of cases hitting younger Floridians would spread to older, more vulnerable people.

Place said Thursday he has lots of plans, starting with taking his daughter swimming.

“This is a true miracle," Zymet said. "One hundred percent I believe in the power of prayer.”

US Adds 1.8 Million Jobs in July, a Sign That Hiring Has Slowed

The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is stalling hiring and slowing an economic rebound.

With confirmed viral cases still elevated in much of the nation and businesses under continued pressure, many employers appear reluctant or unable to hire.

Even counting the hiring of the past three months, the economy has now recovered only about 42% of the 22 million jobs it lost to the pandemic-induced recession, according to the Labor Department’s jobs report released Friday.

'We're Very Far Apart': Virus Aid Talks on Bring of Collapse

A marathon meeting in the Capitol has generated lots of recriminations but little progress on the top issues confronting negotiators on vital COVID-19 rescue money.

The talks are teetering on the brink of collapse. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said of the Thursday night talks: “There’s a handful of very big issues that we are still very far apart” on.

Mnuchin says there are impasses on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says: “We’re very far apart. It’s most unfortunate.”

Both sides say the future of the talks is uncertain. President Donald Trump is considering executive orders to address evictions and unemployment insurance.

US Kids, Parents Perform DIY Tests for Study Probing Rate of Infection Among Children

In a comfy suburb just outside Nashville, a young family swabs their noses twice a month in a DIY study seeking answers to some of the most vexing questions about the coronavirus.

How many U.S. children and teens are infected? How many kids who are infected show no symptoms? How likely are they to spread it to other kids and adults?

“The bottom line is we just don’t know yet the degree to which children can transmit the virus,” said Dr. Tina Hartert of Vanderbilt University, who is leading the government-funded study.

Evidence from the U.S., China and Europe shows children are less likely to become infected with the virus than adults and also less likely to become seriously ill when they do get sick. There is also data suggesting that young children don’t spread the virus very often but that kids aged 10 and up may spread it just as easily as adults. The new study aims to find more solid proof.

“If we don’t see significant transmission within households, that would be very reassuring,” Hartert said.

Some 2,000 families in 11 U.S. cities are enrolled in the DIY experiment, pulled from participants in previous government research. In all, that's 6,000 people. They have no in-person contact with researchers. Testing supplies are mailed to their homes.

They collect their own nasal swabs for COVID-19 tests, and less often blood and stool samples. The specimens are mailed to the study organizers. Participants get text messages asking about symptoms and reminding them to test and they fill out questionnaires.

The study could help determine the safety of in-class education during the pandemic. But results aren’t expected before year’s end.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Negative Hours After Testing Positive

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested negative for a coronavirus infection after testing positive earlier Thursday before he was to meet with President Donald Trump.

The governor’s office says he took the first test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

DeWine has no symptoms but returned to Columbus before Trump landed.

The governor then returned to his home in Cedarville to quarantine for 14 days, but he tweeted Thursday night that he and his wife, Fran, had tested negative.