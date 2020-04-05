US Coronavirus Updates: American Airlines Cuts NYC Flights;Governors Ask for Food Stamp Flexibility

Americans braced for what the nation's top doctor warned Sunday would be "the hardest and saddest week" of their lives while Britain assumed the unwelcome mantle of deadliest coronavirus hot spot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that surpassed even hard-hit Italy's.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered a stark warning about the expected wave of virus deaths.

"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment," he told "Fox News Sunday."

The number of people infected in the U.S. exceeded 337,637 and the death toll climbed past 9,500, with New York state alone accounting for more than 4,150 dead. Most of the dead are in New York City, where hospitals are swamped with patients.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

American Airlines Cuts Flights to and From NYC-Area Airports

American Airlines is joining others in drastically cutting more flights in and out of New York City area airports, the company said Sunday.

In a statement, the Texas-based airline said that the "rapidly evaporating" demand for flights in the area due to the coronavirus has forced the temporarily suspension of flights at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airports (EWR) starting Tuesday, April 7.

The new schedule will run through May 6, the company said.

American Airlines workers at the three big NYC-area airports will only operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they will operate with capacity restrictions in place to maintain social distancing onboard each aircraft, according to the airline.

The changes come just one day after United Airlines CEO sent a message to employees announcing the temporary suspension of nearly 90% of all flights in and out of Newark and LaGuardia.

Governors Plead for Food Stamp Flexibility

Yvonne Knight, who has respiratory problems that make her especially vulnerable in the coronavirus pandemic, can't buy groceries online with her food stamps, even though each trip to the store is now a risky endeavor.

Going out to buy food terrifies the 38-year-old woman with cerebral palsy, but she is one of millions of people who receive food aid through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that can't be used in flexible ways. "Every time I go out, I put myself at risk — and other people," said Knight, who lives in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Buying groceries online — which many Americans are doing to reduce how often they leave their homes — is only open to SNAP recipients in six U.S. states, and Pennsylvania is not one of them.

Now, state governments and food security activists across the country are imploring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make the program more flexible and easier to access at a time when so many people are losing their jobs and turning to the government for support.

Hundreds of Patients Hurry to Join Drug Studies

Coronavirus patients around the world have been rushing to join remdesivir studies that opened in hospitals in the last few weeks.

Interest has been so great that the U.S. National Institutes of Health is expanding its study, which has nearly reached its initial goal of 440 patients. The drug’s maker, California-based Gilead Sciences, is quickly ramping up its own studies, too.

"I would enroll my family in a heartbeat" if the need arose, said Dr. Libby Hohmann, who placed nearly 30 patients in the NIH one at Mass General. To have no approved medicines for COVID-19 now is "kind of terrifying," she said.

President Donald Trump defended his statements in support of using malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus at a press conference on Sunday, despite experts on the White House task force denying there is any scientific evidence to suggest it would be an effective remedy for the virus.

Remdesivir is given through an IV. It’s designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material.

The NIH study is the most rigorous test. It compares remdesivir to placebo infusions, and neither patients nor doctors know who is getting what until the end of the study. Besides the U.S., it's open in Japan, Korea and Singapore.