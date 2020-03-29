US Coronavirus Updates: Cases Near 125K With Almost 2,200 Deaths

The U.S. now has more than 124,680 confirmed cases, well surpassing Italy's 92,472 cases and China's 82,061 infections.

The United States became the first country to exceed 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus late Friday afternoon, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Deaths in the U.S. neared 2,200 as of Sunday morning. Globally, the count of people with the virus exceeded 652,079.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Trump Nixes Quarantine for NY, NJ and Conn., But CDC Issues Travel Advisory

The CDC has issued a domestic travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as President Donald Trump walked back his consideration for a quarantine.

Trump told reporters that he had spoken with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, among others, and that “a lot of the states that are infected but don’t have a big problem, they’ve asked me if I’ll look at it so we’re going to look at it.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who criticized the federal government’s response as his state became the country’s virus epicenter, said the issue had not come up in a conversation he had with Trump earlier Saturday.

“I don’t even know what that means,” the Democrat said at a briefing in New York. “I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing. ... I don’t like the sound of it.”

The number of coronavirus cases in New York has soared to more than 53,520 with deaths reaching 834 by Sunday morning, according to a chart by John Hopkins University.

New York City has shouldered the brunt of the impact, with nearly 30,765 cases across the five boroughs. Most of the patients are younger than 50.

"This doesn't attack the strong among us. It attacks the weak among us, the people we're supposed to protect," Cuomo said Friday. "These are our parents, our aunts and uncles, a relative who is sick. Every instinct says protect them, they need us. But those are the exact people this enemy attacks."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made an emotional speech to the National Guard on Friday, thanking them for converting the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan into a hospital.

Life Across America During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Stories About How You Are Coping

Diana Farrell is pregnant in her third trimester, home with a toddler who is healthy now but who has had multiple lung infections and other illnesses over the last five months. A classical soprano who herself is recovering from pneumonia unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, her performances have all been canceled or postponed.

“We are in total isolation to keep us both safe as possible, so my husband must report to work and make necessary runs for provisions,” said Farrell, who lives in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California.

As the United States struggles to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and local and state governments shut down nonessential businesses, people are grappling with how to survive during a pandemic unlike any in modern times. They are despairing over finances, fearful for themselves, their relatives and neighbors, uncertain about the future and watching a world come to a stop.

“I pray for the health and safety for the world,” said Sarah Miller of Bedford, Texas, a self-employed pet sitter and dog walker who has watched her business evaporate. We are all in this together.”

NBC Owned Television Stations asked viewers and readers how their lives have changed in the last two weeks. Read their stories here.

