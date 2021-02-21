US Reaches 500,000 Deaths From the Coronavirus

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 500,000 on Sunday, according to an NBC News tally — a milestone that underscores the grave threat the virus still poses nationwide even as more Americans get vaccinated.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 2,462,000 people worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll in the U.S. is the highest in the world, even though the country has less than 5 percent of the global population.

NBC News' tally showed that roughly 500,002 people had died of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. The number of dead rivals the population of Atlanta or Sacramento, California, and is more than double the number of Americans who died in battle in World War II, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

More than 28,206,600 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., according to the NBC News tally.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The U.S. is attempting to boost its COVID-19 vaccination drive, which began in December. For more information on how you can be vaccinated, visit the NBC News Plan Your Vaccine website.

To track the vaccination progress nationwide, visit the NBC News Vaccine Tracker website.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com