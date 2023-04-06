Complaints Drive San Diego Police to Enforce Vehicle Habitation Ban After Stopping During Pandemic

At the city administration’s request, the San Diego Police Department is back to enforcing its ordinance that prohibits people from living in their vehicles.

The ban approved in 2019 was temporarily lifted during the pandemic.

A homeless woman, who wished only to be identified as Kathy, said what started out as an adventure is coming to an end: fighting a methamphetamine addiction.

“Parking lots are packed with people sleeping in their cars. You wouldn’t believe it. A lot of people who are refusing housing, it's because they don’t want four walls, they don’t want the responsibility,” Kathy said.

The newly-reinstated vehicle habitation law: Prohibits people from living in their vehicles on any street or public property between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. They are also banned from parking within 500 feet of a residence or school at any time.

It is the city’s intent to push these homes on wheels into so-called safe parking lots. Another one is City Council's Rules Committee Advances New `Safe' Parking Lot In Clairemont. They have on-site security, services and bathroom facilities.

The program, however, doesn’t have room for everyone.

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell is critical of the city’s vehicle habitation ban.

“Laws don’t solve homelessness. Housing and services solve homelessness,” McConnell said.

Often times, the vehicles are ticketed or, even worse, towed away.

“The vehicle allows them the mobility to do that. Take their kids to school, get to work, get to the doctors and things like that,” McConnell said.

Impounding vehicles is not enough to get the homeless off the streets, Kathy said.

“You can keep taking the RV’s, they are going to keep getting another one. I’ve seen it over and over. I have had 13,“ Kathy said.

It only exacerbates the problem, according to McConnell.

“It’s just a spiral. Once you lose your vehicle and you’re on the street, it’s a spiral down from there," McConnell said.

Kathy is now five days sober and counting the days until she moves into her new home in Mission Valley. She’s able to take advantage of a county affordable housing program.

In part of an emailed statement, a city spokesperson wrote:

“Police are trained in progressive enforcement. Progressive enforcement begins with education and a warning, progressing from there only if necessary."

The decision to restart enforcement stems from numerous complaints received by SDPD regarding a proliferation of illegally-parked vehicles in communities throughout San Diego, according to the department.