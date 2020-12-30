Stanford Medicine Vaccinates Nonclinical Staff Before They're Eligible: Report

Stanford Medicine last weekend vaccinated staff and researchers not considered front-line health care workers in a misstep that further underscores the institution's flawed vaccine distribution plan, according to a report from the Stanford Daily.

Vaccine doses offered via walk-in appointments Saturday and Sunday at Stanford Hospital were intended only for clinical staff, a group of Stanford Medicine researchers told the newspaper, but some nonclinical staff reportedly received the vaccine.

Stanford responded Wednesday, saying in a statement that "many individuals were turned away because they did not meet the necessary criteria."

Only front-line health care workers were eligible to receive the vaccine at Stanford from Dec. 17 to Dec. 28. Other nonclinical staff are eligible beginning Jan. 8, the Daily reported.

But affiliates of the institution reportedly shared misinformation via email blasts and social media, saying there was an "excess" supply of vaccines and adding that nonclinical staff, including faculty and students, could walk in a get a shot, according to the Daily.

In the statement to the newspaper, a Stanford spokesperson said in part: "Stanford Medicine is administering vaccines to patient-facing health care workers. Vaccinations are by invitation only, and notifications are sent through the MyHealth system and/or the department leader."

This latest mix-up in Stanford Medicine's vaccine rollout comes nearly two weeks after dozens of front-line residents walked out in protest, saying they were passed over during the initial vaccination phase. Leaders with the institution after the protest acknowledged the algorithm being used for the vaccine distribution was flawed and apologized, promising to revise the plan to prioritize front-line workers.

Here's the full statement from Stanford Medicine:

"Stanford Medicine was disappointed to learn of false information circulating regarding vaccine availability. On Sunday, many individuals were turned away because they did not meet the necessary criteria. We recognize that ensuring an ethical and equitable vaccine distribution process depends on the commitment of vaccine recipients, as well as our administration.

"At this time, Stanford Medicine is administering vaccines to patient-facing health care workers. Vaccinations are by invitation only, and notifications are sent through the MyHealth system and/or the department leader. This equitable process follows the distribution and accounting guidelines of the California Department of Public Health and will enable us to vaccinate everyone in the Stanford Medicine community."