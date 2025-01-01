Santa Cruz man rides potential record wave

A Santa Cruz man may ride into the history books for taking on what could be the world’s largest wave ever surfed.

23-year-old Alo Slebir caught the estimated 108-foot wave earlier this month near Half Moon Bay. It happened during a stormy day on Dec. 23.

“I didn’t really know how big the wave was,” he said. “Every wave was gigantic but there’s this feeling as a surfer when you are going down the face of a wave you’re going so fast that wave in particular there was so much water coming off the reef you could feel the wave wanting to go backwards.”

The wave was estimated to be 108 feet tall, almost the height of an 11-story building, which would make it the largest wave ever surfed. The current world record is 86 feet.

Jeff Clark, the pioneer of mavericks watched Slebir take on the watery beast.

“Definitely in the 100 foot range and definitely the largest wave I have ever seen since I began Surfing Mavericks in 1975 it was an amazing swell,’’ he said.

Slebir said that he’s been surfing mavericks since he was 14 and was well aware of it.

“You always prepare for the worst and stay excited and full of adrenaline,” he said.

The waves were so big that day, he teamed up with another surfer on a jet ski who towed him out to take on the force of nature.

“I’ll tell you it’s the fastest time ever on the surfboard it was just beautiful one of the craziest rides I’ve ever had,” Slebir said.

It’s too early to know if Slebir truly did break the world record, the height of the wave must still be analyzed but that's not the most important thing to the Santa Cruz construction worker.

“All I care about is that I rode the biggest wave of my life and i am grateful for it because it may never come again,” Slebir said.

