Outside Lands swaps in Sabrina Carpenter as headliner to replace Tyler, the Creator

The Golden Gate Park festival will be held from Aug. 9 to 11

Heads up if you're headed to this year's Outside Lands in San Francisco.

Sabrina Carpenter will headline the Saturday lineup at the Golden Gate Park festival after Tyler, the Creator unexpectedly pulled himself out of Outside Lands and Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Carpenter is know for her hit song "Espresso" and is considered this year's biggest breakout pop star.

In a post on X, Tyler, the Creator said he made a commitment he can no longer keep "and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were."

The artist goes on to say "please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person."

Outside Lands will be held from Aug. 9 to 11. For more information, visit sfoutsidelands.com.

