Massive landslide on coastal bluff leaves OC's Dana Point mansion on edge of cliff

The slide occurred after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region

Video from KNBC shows three multi-million dollar homes teetering on the edge of a cliff in Dana Point after a landslide.

A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff, but authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger.

The slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region.

The city's building inspector assessed the residential structures and a geotechnical engineer observed the slide site, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

“At this point, the City has deemed that no additional action is necessary, and out of an abundance of caution has recommended that the property owner contract for a professional engineering assessment of the property,” the statement said.

More rain is in the Southern California forecast, arriving by late Sunday night and possibly lasting into Wednesday.

