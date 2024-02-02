earthquake

M4.9 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

NBC Universal, Inc.

A preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning off the Northern California coast, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 7:09 a.m. and was centered out in the Pacific Ocean about 70 miles southwest of Eureka, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

California

1 hour ago

California teen charged with swatting call on Florida mosque, may be tied to cases across the US

San Clemente 3 hours ago

State of Emergency declared for San Clemente rail line

Are you prepared for the next big one?

This article tagged under:

earthquake
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us