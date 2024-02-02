M4.9 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

A preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning off the Northern California coast, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 7:09 a.m. and was centered out in the Pacific Ocean about 70 miles southwest of Eureka, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

Are you prepared for the next big one?