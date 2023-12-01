Richmond pastor accused of sex crimes with underage members of his church

An East Bay pastor is under arrest accused of sex crimes with an underage member of his church and police believe there may be more victims.

Pastor Victor Hernandez Pineda is known for his passionate sermons by those who attend Iglesia Pentecostal Movimiento de Gloria, a Spanish-language Christian church in Richmond.

“We've always loved our pastor, truly. All of us. The whole church,” said Eber Cuellar, one of the members.

Hernandez Pineda is accused of abusing his position. Richmond police say he sexually assaulted an underage member of his congregation multiple times and they believe there may be other victims.

“It's always disheartening when somebody in a position of trust, especially at a church is alleged to have committed a crime especially as heinous as this,” said Lieutenant Donald Patchin of the Richmond Police Department. “It’s always concerning and unfortunate when we have to investigate these types of crimes.”

Police say Hernandez Pineda faces four counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of kidnapping. They are asking anyone else who may have been victimized to come forward.

“We understand it’s scary and it’s not something you initially want to talk about but we’re here to talk. We’re here to give you the resources you need so we would always always encourage them to step forward so we can ensure that if this did occur that he’s held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” said Patchin.

“For me, it’s a surprise,” said Cuellar, saying he’s always believed Hernandez Pineda was a man of God.

He’s shocked at the allegations, but he says if they’re true he needs to pay.