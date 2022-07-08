Gov. Newsom Says California Will Make Its Own Low-Cost Insulin

California will make its own low-cost insulin in an effort to make the life-saving medication more accessible, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The state budget recently signed by Newsom allocates $100 million to the plan, which he said would contract and make insulin in California at a cheaper price.

"Many Americans experience out of pocket costs anywhere from $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug," Newsom said in a video posted Thursday on Twitter. "California is now taking matters into our own hands."

California is going to make its own insulin.



It’s simple. People should not go into debt to get life-saving medication. pic.twitter.com/yB4mpGjtQO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 7, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Newsom said the funds are broken down by $50 million going toward the development of low-cost insulin products and the other $50 million will be used to build a California-based insulin manufacturing facility "that will provide new, high-paying jobs and a stronger supply chain for the drug."

"Because in California we know people should not go into debt to receive life-saving medication," Newsom said.