Gavin Newsom

Gov. Newsom Says California Will Make Its Own Low-Cost Insulin

The state budget recently signed by Newsom allocates $100 million to the plan, which he said would contract and make insulin in California at a cheaper price

By NBC Bay Area staff

young voter california recall newsom

California will make its own low-cost insulin in an effort to make the life-saving medication more accessible, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The state budget recently signed by Newsom allocates $100 million to the plan, which he said would contract and make insulin in California at a cheaper price.

"Many Americans experience out of pocket costs anywhere from $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug," Newsom said in a video posted Thursday on Twitter. "California is now taking matters into our own hands."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Newsom said the funds are broken down by $50 million going toward the development of low-cost insulin products and the other $50 million will be used to build a California-based insulin manufacturing facility "that will provide new, high-paying jobs and a stronger supply chain for the drug."

"Because in California we know people should not go into debt to receive life-saving medication," Newsom said.

This article tagged under:

Gavin Newsominsulin
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us