Bay Area Air Quality Improves, Thanks to Offshore System

People in the Bay Area were likely breathing a litter easier Wednesday morning as air quality improved thanks to an offshore weather system pushing wildfire smoke out of the region.

Experts, however, continue to be leery of more smoke possibly entering the Bay Area. The one caveat, according to the National Weather Service, will be near the Dolan Fire in Big Sur, where southwest winds aloft will continue to push smoke towards Salinas, into the South Bay and portions of the East Bay.

But most of that smoke should remain aloft, the weather service said.

Kari’s Forecast: Warm with Blue Skies Meteorologist Kari Hall has an update on the improving air quality and a warm day ahead.

There was visibly less smoke and at times some blue sky in parts of the region Tuesday thanks to increased winds, and by Wednesday morning, air quality levels were in the green across most of the region.

Happy Wednesday! I've got so many plans for today!!! Playing with the kids outside, going for a long walk, washing the ash off of my car... I'm so excited to see much improved air quality! Join me on Today in the Bay for the forecast. pic.twitter.com/CkKMK3N4Yn — Kari Hall (@KariHallWeather) September 16, 2020

The improving conditions Tuesday inspired Sue Sellers to take a bike ride in Campbell.

"Compared to last week, it’s so much better," she said. "Last week was just gruesome."

Winds of Change: Lowering smoke pollution levels as increased wind continues slowly sending more smoke out of the Bay Area. Skies trending more clear by early PM with the #DolanFire an exception sending some smoke northward over Monterey Bay. #CAwx #FireWx pic.twitter.com/5XavRJwLZn — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) September 15, 2020

More areas dropping below Spare the Air (100) levels as wildfire smoke is on the decrease w/ more wind #CAwx #FireWx pic.twitter.com/VOl7VTd612 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) September 15, 2020

Taken 24 hours apart: Visibilities have greatly improved across the region as stronger onshore surface winds and southwest winds aloft have continued to advect mid-level smoke away from us.



Have any more of those 24-hour before and after shots📸? We'd love to see 'em! #CaWx pic.twitter.com/dzfvS1SMSd — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 15, 2020

While air quality readings are inching closer to the green or "Good" range, Kaiser Permanente pulmonologist Dr. Thomas Dailey said the current conditions still pose a risk to people's health.

"So where a few days ago exercising outdoors would have been maybe the equivalent of smoking a pack of cigarettes a day, today exercising outdoors would be similar to smoking a half a pack of cigarettes a day," he said. "It’s still a problem."

Dailey said people shouldn't work out outdoors Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be the 30th consecutive Spare the Air alert day in the Bay Area.

"It compounds the issue that day after day after day we're exposed to this terrible air quality," he said. "These are particulates that get into our lungs and cause inflammation in our lungs. It tends to exacerbate preexisting lung conditions."

When air quality readings return to the "Good" range is when people can open their windows and go outside for extended periods of time, Dailey said.