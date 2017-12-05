A brush fire scorched at least 500 acres in the Santa Clarita area Tuesday, prompting evacuations and the closure of the 5 Freeway as a precaution.



The blaze was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the 25000 block of Rye Canyon Loop, near state Route 126, also known as Newhall Ranch Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The so-called Rye Fire was burning in light to medium fuels amid heavy winds, adding to two other large wildfires burning simultaneously in Southern California.

Valencia Travel Village RV park in the 27900 block of Henry Mayo Drive in Castaic was being evacuated in addition to Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed at Magic Mountain Parkway while southbound lanes were closed at Hasley Canyon Road.

No injuries were immediately reported.



