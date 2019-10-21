Pacific Palisades Brush Fire Burns Dangerously Close to Homes

A terrain-driven fire in Pacific Palisades was burning dangerously close to homes and sending thick smoke billowing into the air as the flames burned uphill Monday.

The 30-acre fire was reported around 11 a.m. in the 500 block of N. Palisades Dr. It was initially a small, one-acre blaze that quickly raced uphill.

Los Angeles County Fire Department's Sean Rios said crews on the ground were getting a handle on the fire, and winds were not driving the flames, which aided in the firefight.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also sent water-dropping helicopters to quickly extinguish flames right on the property line of one home in the 1100 block of Vista Grande Dr.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

Residents along with construction crews who were working in the area could be seen armed with garden hoses spewing water over the railing toward the embers, alongside fire crews.

While the fire did not burn any homes, it did manage to burn patio furniture of one home.

The fire was burning close to the popular Los Liones Canyon Trail, and the smoke plume could be seen from as far away as Los Angeles International Airport.

To learn more about proper brush clearance and fire safety, click here.

To read this article in Spanish, visit our sister station Telemundo 52.

Refresh for updates.