'It Was Life or Death': Residents Evacuate as Hillside Fire Tears Through San Bernardino Neighborhoods

Evacuations were underway in a San Bernardino as a brush fire erupted and spread to several homes.

Hundreds of homes were affected by the fire, which began just after midnight firefighters said. Aerial video showed at least five structures on fire in what was the second brush fire in the area in a matter of hours.

Six homes have been damaged or destroyed in the 200-acre Hillside Fire, which began near Highway 18 and Lower Waterman Canyon and fanned by wind into several neighborhoods. Nearly 500 homes and about 1,300 were in the evacuation zone.

On Viento Way, several homes were destroyed or damaged. Just blocks away, firefighters were able to protect a home that had been evacuated.

"We took the kitties, ourselves and our cell phone, and that's it," said resident Susan Mercado. "The fire was coming through our yard. It was life or death.

"I don't know how they saved our house."

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes north of 50th, west of Highway 18 and east of Mayfield in San Bernardino. Pacific High School is being used as an evacuation center, the San Bernardino City Unified School District said.

Erratic winds are fanning flames as Southern California faces another day of extreme red flag conditions. Fires sparked in dry and windy weather can quickly spread, creating a dangerous situation for residents and firefighters.

The strongest winds are expected Thursday morning, then will gradually diminish during the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.