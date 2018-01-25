5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast: USGS - NBC 7 San Diego
5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast: USGS

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    USGS
    A preliminary magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California. (Jan. 25, 2018)

    A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Thursday morning, according to the USGS.

    The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center indicated that a tsunami was not expected following the temblor.

    The quake, which rattled just before 8:40 a.m., was reported to have hit about 102 miles west of Capetown and roughly 115 miles away from Eureka, according to the USGS.

    A magnitude 5.0 aftershock followed roughly 45 minutes later, according to the USGS. The temblor also did not trigger any tsunami threats.

    Thursday's earthquake activity follows a magnitude 7.9 temblor that struck off Alaska's coast early Tuesday. The quake triggered a tsunami warning for Alaska's coastline and coastal communities as well as tsunami watches for the U.S. West Coast, but large waves never appeared.

