A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Thursday morning, according to the USGS.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center indicated that a tsunami was not expected following the temblor.



The quake, which rattled just before 8:40 a.m., was reported to have hit about 102 miles west of Capetown and roughly 115 miles away from Eureka, according to the USGS.

A magnitude 5.0 aftershock followed roughly 45 minutes later, according to the USGS. The temblor also did not trigger any tsunami threats.

Thursday's earthquake activity follows a magnitude 7.9 temblor that struck off Alaska's coast early Tuesday. The quake triggered a tsunami warning for Alaska's coastline and coastal communities as well as tsunami watches for the U.S. West Coast, but large waves never appeared.