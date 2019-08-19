Faculty Member Stabbed to Death on Cal State Fullerton Campus

A man was reportedly attacked and killed on campus at California State University Fullerton Monday morning, the first day of the fall semester 2019, police and a school bulletin confirmed.

A faculty member was stabbed to death on the campus of California State University Fullerton on the morning of the day the academic year begins, police and officials confirmed.

A 911 call came into police at 8:27 a.m. after a man in his 50s was seen with wounds in a silver Infinity in a school parking lot, Fullerton police said.

The faculty member, who was not identified, was found bloodied and with stab wounds all over his body in the car in the 600 block of Langsdorf Drive around 8:30 a.m., police said. Despite Fullerton Fire Department efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The professor was a retired faculty member who worked in international student affairs. He was rehired to come back to campus for the fall semester, Fullerton police said.

The witness who called 911 saw the stabber running from the area after the attack, heading down Langsdorff Drive, and then down Nutwood Avenue, where the Marriott hotel is located.

The assailant was described as wearing black pants and a black shirt, with black hair.

While a motive wasn't immediately known, police said it's possible it was a targeted attack.

"We do not believe there is an active stabber on the loose at this time," Fullerton police spokesman Sgt. Jon Radus said.

Police also said they don't believe the victim received any specific threats, but the amount of stab wounds on his body were "numerous."

The Cal State Fullerton Police Department was assisting Fullerton police in the investigation, as well as the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Bloodhounds were combing the campus to try and track the attacker.

Anyone who spots the stabber is asked to not confront him, and call police at 714-738-8600, and press 0. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

The morning when the attack occurred, there was a planned drill in the area of Pollak Library.

The academic year begins Aug. 19 at Cal State Fullerton, with the first day of classes beginning Saturday, Aug. 24, according to the CSUF site.