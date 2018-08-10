CHP Officer Hurt in Bay Area Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
CHP Officer Hurt in Bay Area Crash

Aerial footage of the scene showed two wrecked vehicles and one motocycle in pieces. The condition of the drivers are unknown

    RAW: CHP Officer Injured in Traffic Accident on I-80

    A California Highway Patrol officer was injured in a "significant traffic accident" on a highway in Fairfield Friday morning, according to CHP.

    The CHP said the accident occurred on westbound Interstate 80 at Menlo Campos, or North Texas Street around 10 a.m.

    Aerial footage of the scene showed two wrecked vehicles and one motocycle in pieces. The condition of the drivers are unknown.

    The accident has blocked three out of four lanes on the busy highway.

    No other information was immediately available.


