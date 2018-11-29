Holy Smokes: A Marijuana Museum Will Open in Los Angeles

This file photo from Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, shows a marijuana plant at SLOgrown Genetics in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, California.

A new museum will pop up in Los Angeles at the beginning of 2019.

It is the first Weedmaps Marijuana Museum in California, which will show visitors the history of marijuana consumption over the years, including places, periods and manner in which it has been consumed.

Weedmaps is a company that specializes in helping medical and recreational marijuana patients find doctors, dispensaries, stores and other services since 2008.

The company revealed the museum's plans via a YouTube video, and on Twitter.

"We are very proud to announce the Weedmaps Museum of Weed, which will open in Los Angeles in early 2019," the company said in a tweet. "We are taking a step back to review the crucial moments in the #marijuana world and the historical milestones in #marijuana's history that led us to where we are today."