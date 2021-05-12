Watch Live: CDC Panel to Vote on Pfizer's Vaccine for Use in Adolescents

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A key CDC advisory panel is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to recommend expanding usage of Pfizer's and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15.

The endorsement from CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is widely expected, is the last step before U.S. officials give states the thumbs up to open vaccinations to millions of adolescents as early as Thursday.

Allowing adolescents to get the shots will accelerate the nation's efforts to drive down infections and return to some form of normalcy, public health officials and infectious disease experts say. It also allows states to get middle school students vaccinated before summer camps begin and school starts in the fall