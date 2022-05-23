Watch IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser Discuss the Global Economy

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Spiraling food and energy prices are squeezing households around the world, while central banks are tightening monetary policy to rein in inflation, exerting further pressure on indebted nations, companies and families.

CNBC's Geoff Cutmore speaks with a panel of top global leaders — Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, François Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Bank of France, Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi, and David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman at Carlyle — to discuss the headwinds and tailwinds facing the global economy and what mix of policies are needed in this new volatile context.

