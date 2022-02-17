Ukraine-Russia Crisis Live Updates: Biden Says He Believes Kremlin Engaged in False Flag Operation

This is CNBC's live blog tracking the latest developments in the crisis involving Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukraine-Russia crisis is at a pivotal moment. Ukraine accused pro-Russian separatists of attacking a village near the border. In the U.S., meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was headed to the United Nations to make an urgent appeal against an invasion.

For months, the U.S. and its Western allies have watched a steady buildup of Kremlin forces along Ukraine's border with Russia and Belarus. The increased military presence mimics Russia's playbook ahead of its 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea, a peninsula on the Black Sea, which sparked international uproar and triggered sanctions against Moscow.

President Joe Biden has warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin of extraordinary and crippling economic sanctions if the Kremlin proceeds with an attack on Ukraine, Russia's ex-Soviet neighbor.

Biden: Russian invasion threat is 'very high,' U.S. believes Kremlin engaged in 'false flag'

Alex Wong | Getty Images



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

President Joe Biden warned that the threat of Russia invading Ukraine is "very high," telling reporters that an attack could come within "the next several days," NBC News reported.

Biden, speaking outside the White House, also said the U.S. has reason to believe the Kremlin is engaged in a so-called false flag operation, wherein Russia would try to pin a provocative action on its adversaries as a pretext for an invasion.

But Biden maintained that he still believes there is a diplomatic path out of the conflict.

"That's why I tasked [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken to go to the United Nations to make the statement today," the president said.

Asked if he will call Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said he had no plans to do so.

— Kevin Breuninger

Russia lays out security demands

Alexey Nikolsky | Sputnik | Reuters

The Russian government on Thursday published its response to U.S. proposals on security guarantees over Ukraine, stating that "demands to withdraw troops from certain regions on Russian territory are unacceptable and undermine the prospects for reaching real agreements."

Moscow also insisted that "the West should stop pumping weapons" into Ukraine and called for a withdrawal of Western troops, bases and military activity in countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union, according to state media.

Several Western countries have sent military hardware to Ukraine to help it defend itself from a potential Russian attack.

Russia repeated earlier claims on Thursday that it had no intention of invading Ukraine.

Russia has requested several other security guarantees relating to Ukraine from the U.S. and NATO — the world's most powerful military alliance — including demands that Ukraine never be permitted to become a member of the organization.

Last month, the U.S. delivered a response to Russia's proposals, in which it repeated previous refusals of those demands.

Stocks slip as developments in Ukraine weigh on investor sentiment

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors eyed developments in Ukraine, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down about 300 points, or 0.9%, and the S&P 500 down about 1%.

The news from Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield that Russia appears to be preparing for an "imminent invasion" seemed to be a modest negative for the market in premarket trading. Dow futures were down fewer than 100 points before her comments but extended their losses to more than 200 points.

Shares of energy and defense companies, which could potentially benefit from a conflict in Ukraine, were slightly higher in early trading. The VanEck Russia ETF fell nearly 5%

However, oil prices were actually lower in early trading. Oil futures spiked late last week after U.S. and U.K. officials warned of a potential Russian invasion in the coming days, as a conflict could lead to Western Europe no longer purchasing the country's gas.

-Jesse Pound

‘False flag operation’

Carl Recine | Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told PA Media on Thursday that the attack on a kindergarten in Eastern Ukraine in was a "false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians."

"We fear very much that that is a thing we will see more of over the next few days," he added.

The U.S. warned on Wednesday that Russia may use false claims about the conflict in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for invasion.

Around 13,000 people have died in a war that has been raging for eight years between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern region of Donbas.

– Chloe Taylor

Russia expels second-highest U.S. diplomat from the country

Vladimir Gerdo | TASS | Getty Images

The State Department said Thursday that U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission to Russia Bart Gorman, the second-highest U.S. official in Russia, was expelled from the country.

A State Department spokesperson described the removal of Gorman, who still has a valid visa and had not yet completed his diplomatic mission, as an "unprovoked" and "escalatory step."

The spokesperson said that the Biden administration was considering its response to Gorman's expulsion. The official said that the U.S. mission to Russia is now staffed at levels well below the Russian mission to the United States.

"We call on Russia to end its baseless expulsions of U.S. diplomats and staff and to work productively to rebuild our missions. Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments," the spokesperson added.

– Amanda Macias

Ukraine reportedly says shelling has stopped

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has said that shelling in the east of the country has stopped as of 1 p.m. local time, according to Reuters.

It had earlier reported multiple shelling attacks which hit a school and a kindergarten in villages near the border, which it attributed to Russian-backed separatists.

Russian state media claimed on Thursday that Ukraine had committed shelling attacks on territory held by pro-Moscow rebels — but British Prime Minister told reporters that the shelling was a "false flag operation designed [by Russia] to discredit the Ukrainians."

The east of Ukraine, near the Russian border, has long been the scene of low-level fighting between pro-Moscow rebels and Ukrainian government forces.

– Chloe Taylor

Secretary of Defense pushes for diplomatic resolution with Putin

Kenzo Tribouillard | Reuters

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated Thursday that the United States and its allies would still prefer a diplomatic resolution with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Of course, one thing that Mr. Putin says he wants to do is to engage in more dialogue. As we have said all along, we would welcome that," Austin said following a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers.

"As his deeds thus far tend to indicate, it will be clear to the entire world that we started a war with diplomatic options. It will be Mr. Putin who will bear the responsibility for the suffering and the immense sacrifice that ensues," Austin said, calling on Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine's borders.

– Amanda Macias

Western officials cast doubt on Russian claims of troop pullback

Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that there had been no evidence of Russian forces leaving the border, noting that intelligence suggested that Moscow was in fact building up more troops and equipment close to Ukraine.

"We will not let out guard down — we will stay vigilant," she said.

Meanwhile, U.K. Foreign Minister Liz Truss wrote in The Daily Telegraph newspaper on Thursday that there is "currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine."

Their comments came after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday that contrary to Moscow's claims, "it appears Russia continues their military buildup."

The Kremlin released video footage on Wednesday which it claimed showed military units returning to their permanent deployments after completing exercises near the border. CNBC has not been able to verify the footage.

– Chloe Taylor

Ukraine accuses pro-Russia rebels of 'provocation' after shelling of kindergarten

Ukrainian Chief of General Staff | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Ukraine has accused pro-Russian separatists in the country's east of opening fire on civilian territory, damaging a kindergarten.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on Thursday that the shelling of a kindergarten in the village of Stanytsia Luhanska was "a big provocation" by pro-Russian forces.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation said pro-Russian separatists had shelled 22 settlements in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, with civilians and military personnel sustaining injuries.

Kyiv's accusations come after Russian-controlled media agency RIA claimed earlier on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had shelled territory held by pro-Moscow separatists. Kiev quickly denied the reports, which CNBC has been unable to verify.

– Chloe Taylor

Ukraine crisis reaches a 'crucial moment,' U.S. ambassador to the U.N. says

Mike Segar | Reuters

The mounting Russian threat to Ukraine has reached a critical point, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations said.

"The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to address the U.N. Security Council at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The ambassador's comments follow Ukrainian accusations that Russia attacked a village in eastern Ukraine, CNBC's Amanda Macias reports.

– Jacob Pramuk