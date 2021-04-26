U.S. Vaccination Pace Slows as Average Daily Cases Drop Below 60,000

The rate of daily shots reported administered fell to 2.7 million on Monday, according to the CDC.

The rate of Covid vaccinations in the U.S. continued to slide in recent days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, as the seven-day average of daily shots reported administered fell to 2.7 million on Monday. That's the lowest level since late March.

Daily vaccinations rose for weeks, reaching an average of nearly 3.4 million on April 13, before falling.

At the same time, daily U.S. case counts are declining. The seven-day average of daily new infections dropped below 60,000 on Friday for the first time since March 25.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

The United States is averaging 2.7 million reported shots per day over the past seven days, CDC data shows, a level that has been trending downward.

U.S. health regulators on Friday lifted a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, and a third vaccine option may help boost the pace of the rollout.

The J&J vaccine makes up less than 4% of the 231 million total doses administered in the U.S. to date, but has proven particularly useful in certain communities that have difficulty accessing vaccination sites multiple times. At peak levels in mid-April prior to the pause, the J&J vaccine was being used for an average of 425,000 reported shots per day.

White House Covid data director Cyrus Shahpar said in a tweet Monday that it would take several days for the use of J&J shots to show up in CDC reports.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

More than 40% of Americans have received at least one shot of a Covid vaccine, according to the CDC, and nearly 30% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Of those 65 and older, 82% are at least partially vaccinated and two-thirds are fully vaccinated.

In eight states — New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and New Mexico — more than 50% of residents have received at least one shot.

U.S. Covid cases

The U.S. is reporting an average of about 58,100 new infections per day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University data, down 14% from one week ago.

Though Michigan continues to see more daily cases per capita than any other state, there are signs of improvement. The state is averaging about 5,400 daily cases, down from the most recent peak of roughly 7,900 per day in mid-April.

U.S. Covid deaths

The seven-day average of daily U.S. Covid deaths is 706 as of Sunday, according to Hopkins data. More than 572,000 deaths from the virus have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

CNBC's Rich Mendez contributed reporting.